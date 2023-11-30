How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 72.3 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 64.2 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.2 points, Texas A&M is 5-0.
- Wake Forest's record is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 14.3 more points per game (63.5) than the Aggies allow (49.2).
- Wake Forest has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 49.2 points.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.
- This year the Demon Deacons are shooting 39.8% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Aggies concede.
- The Aggies make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% more than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG%
- Janiah Barker: 12.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Sahara Jones: 7.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 80-35
|Reed Arena
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|W 84-32
|Haas Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Cal
|W 65-51
|Haas Pavilion
|11/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/6/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Reed Arena
