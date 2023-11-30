How to Watch Texas State vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) take the court against the Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Longhorn Network.
Texas State vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- South Alabama vs Jacksonville State (7:00 PM ET | November 30)
- Louisiana vs Samford (8:00 PM ET | November 30)
Texas State Stats Insights
- Texas State has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.5% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 236th.
- The Bobcats put up an average of 65.0 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.2 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.2 points, Texas State is 3-0.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas State scored 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (63.9).
- The Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- At home, Texas State sunk 4.1 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.3). Texas State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (30.0%) too.
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|McNeese
|L 59-48
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|Southern Utah
|L 74-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 73-66
|College Park Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|12/11/2023
|Jarvis Christian
|-
|Strahan Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
