The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) take the court against the Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Longhorn Network.

Texas State vs. Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas State Stats Insights

Texas State has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.5% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 236th.

The Bobcats put up an average of 65.0 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.2 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Texas State is 3-0.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas State scored 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (63.9).

The Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

At home, Texas State sunk 4.1 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.3). Texas State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (30.0%) too.

