Texas Tech vs. Butler: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Texas Tech vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-1.5)
|138.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Butler (-1.5)
|139.5
|-118
|-102
Texas Tech vs. Butler Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Butler has covered six times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
