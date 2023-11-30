The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) play the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 51.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Texas has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 180th.

The 82 points per game the Longhorns average are 12 more points than the Bobcats give up (70).

When Texas scores more than 70 points, it is 5-1.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas put up 84.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged in road games (69.4).

Defensively the Longhorns were better in home games last season, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas fared better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Texas Upcoming Schedule