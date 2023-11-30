How to Watch Texas vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) play the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 51.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Texas has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 180th.
- The 82 points per game the Longhorns average are 12 more points than the Bobcats give up (70).
- When Texas scores more than 70 points, it is 5-1.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas put up 84.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged in road games (69.4).
- Defensively the Longhorns were better in home games last season, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas fared better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|L 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|W 86-63
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Center
