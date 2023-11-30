When the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks go head to head in Week 13 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Tony Pollard score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard's team-high 669 rushing yards (60.8 per game) have come on 160 carries, with four touchdowns.

Pollard also has 39 catches for 233 yards (21.2 per game).

Pollard has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0

