The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 41.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • UTSA is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 35th.
  • The Roadrunners record only 1.0 more point per game (77.0) than the Cardinals allow (76.0).
  • UTSA has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 76.0 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UTSA posted 70 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged away from home (68.2).
  • The Roadrunners gave up 71.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 83.5 in away games.
  • At home, UTSA drained one more treys per game (7.8) than in road games (6.8). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Houston Christian W 89-87 Sharp Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Jacksonville State L 77-62 UTSA Convocation Center
11/25/2023 Incarnate Word W 90-80 UTSA Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Lamar - UTSA Convocation Center
12/10/2023 Arkansas-Fort Smith - UTSA Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

