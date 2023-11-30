The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 41.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

UTSA is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 35th.

The Roadrunners record only 1.0 more point per game (77.0) than the Cardinals allow (76.0).

UTSA has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 76.0 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTSA posted 70 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged away from home (68.2).

The Roadrunners gave up 71.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 83.5 in away games.

At home, UTSA drained one more treys per game (7.8) than in road games (6.8). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule