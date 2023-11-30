The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) battle the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Lamar matchup.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Lamar Betting Trends

UTSA has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Roadrunners' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Lamar has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four Cardinals games this year have hit the over.

UTSA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 UTSA is 72nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (339th).

The implied probability of UTSA winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

