UTSA vs. Lamar: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) battle the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Lamar matchup.
UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Lamar Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-3.5)
|159.5
|-168
|+136
UTSA vs. Lamar Betting Trends
- UTSA has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Roadrunners' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Lamar has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of four Cardinals games this year have hit the over.
UTSA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- UTSA is 72nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (339th).
- The implied probability of UTSA winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
