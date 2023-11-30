Thursday's contest between the UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) and the Texas State Bobcats (3-2) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 65-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UTSA squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Roadrunners head into this game following a 63-56 win against Sam Houston on Saturday.

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 65, Texas State 58

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners took down the New Mexico State Aggies in a 58-55 win on November 10. It was their signature victory of the season.

UTSA has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

The Roadrunners have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (four).

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 122) on November 10

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on November 15

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 190) on November 25

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 220) on November 18

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Sidney Love: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Elyssa Coleman: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 41.8 FG%

8.0 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 41.8 FG% Maya Linton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG% Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 40.6 FG%

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 61.7 points per game (247th in college basketball) and allowing 61.5 (143rd in college basketball).

