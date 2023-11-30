Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Johnston has averaged 17:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In seven of 20 games this year Johnston has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in nine games this year (out of 20), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has an assist in six of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnston Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 20 Games 5 16 Points 3 9 Goals 3 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.