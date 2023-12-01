Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Bexar County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Liberty Hill High School at Pieper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Pieper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calhoun High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
