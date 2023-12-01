Burnet County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Burnet County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Burnet High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 1

9:00 AM CT on December 1 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Live Oak Classical School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 1

10:30 AM CT on December 1 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Meyer Public High School at Burnet High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 1

1:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitney High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls