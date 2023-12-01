Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Collin County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richardson High School at Lone Star High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 1

Location: Prosper, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wylie High School at Frisco Heritage High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 1

Location: Prosper, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Frisco High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 1

Location: Prosper, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 1

Location: Prosper, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 1

Location: Prosper, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Hill High School at Skyline High School