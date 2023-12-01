Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Daingerfield High School vs. Newton High School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school clash -- Newton High School vs. Daingerfield High School -- in Jacksonville, TX on Friday, December 1, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daingerfield vs. Newton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Jacksonville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.