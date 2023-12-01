Decatur High School is on the road versus Brownwood High School on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Decatur vs. Brownwood Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wise County Games This Week

Brock High School at Paradise High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Mineral Wells, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.