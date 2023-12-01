Franklin High School is on the road versus Lorena High School on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT.

Franklin High vs. Lorena Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Georgetown, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Lovelady High School at Mart High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Athens, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

