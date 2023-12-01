The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score only 3.3 more points per game (58.9) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (55.6).

Houston Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

Texas Tech is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.9 points.

The Red Raiders score 5.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Huskies allow (66.9).

Texas Tech has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Houston Christian has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

The Red Raiders are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (38.6%).

Houston Christian Leaders

Kennedy Wilson: 12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) N'Denasija Collins: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Enya Maguire: 9.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

9.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Amy Cotton: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Jo Oly: 4.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Schedule