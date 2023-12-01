The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

Houston has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 26th.

The 76.3 points per game the Cougars score are 8.0 more points than the Musketeers allow (68.3).

Houston is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston scored 77.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Cougars played better at home last year, giving up 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Houston performed worse in home games last year, draining 7.9 treys per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage away from home.

Houston Upcoming Schedule