How to Watch Houston vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Houston vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- In games Houston shoots better than 38.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Cougars are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 120th.
- The Cougars record 76.3 points per game, eight more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers allow.
- Houston has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston put up 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- The Cougars surrendered 54.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.9 away from home.
- Houston sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.8, 39.3%).
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Utah
|W 76-66
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Dayton
|W 69-55
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|W 79-44
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Fertitta Center
