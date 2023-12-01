Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on YouTube.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)
- Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|274th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|311th
|75.0
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|303rd
|29.3
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.