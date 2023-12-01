In 2A - action on Friday, December 1, Mart High School will host Lovelady High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Lovelady vs. Mart Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Athens, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Franklin High School at Lorena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Georgetown, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

