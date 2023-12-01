How to Watch the North Texas vs. Pepperdine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Eagles (6-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (2-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison
- The Waves' 53.3 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 59.0 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- Pepperdine is 2-0 when it scores more than 59.0 points.
- North Texas' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.3 points.
- The 79.1 points per game the Eagles put up are 18.5 more points than the Waves allow (60.6).
- North Texas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
- When Pepperdine gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 2-6.
- The Eagles shoot 46.9% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Waves allow defensively.
- The Waves make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 12.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 57.6 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.3 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
- Desiree Wooten: 6.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Dyani Robinson: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 79-73
|Banterra Center
|11/24/2023
|Samford
|W 71-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|W 71-50
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|UAPB
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
