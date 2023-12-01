How to Watch the Sam Houston vs. Florida A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) travel to face the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers put up an average of 52.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 67.8 the Bearkats allow to opponents.
- The 70.0 points per game the Bearkats record are 11.6 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (81.6).
- The Bearkats are making 35.1% of their shots from the field, 11.7% lower than the Rattlers concede to opponents (46.8%).
- The Rattlers make 33.9% of their shots from the field, just 7.8% less than the Bearkats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.0 BLK, 49.1 FG%
- Kaylee Jefferson: 9.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Diana Rosenthal: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 25.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Sydnee Kemp: 14.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
- Kassidy Dixon: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.6 FG%
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Schreiner
|W 96-43
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ Texas State
|W 66-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/25/2023
|UTSA
|L 63-56
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/10/2023
|Texas College
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
