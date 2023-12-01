Friday's game between the Idaho Vandals (4-2) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) at ICCU Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-60 and heavily favors Idaho to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Lions lost their most recent matchup 111-50 against Washington State on Wednesday.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 71, Texas A&M-Commerce 60

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

The Lions' best win this season came in an 84-75 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on November 20.

The Lions have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 196) on November 20

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jordyn Newsome: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37) Mary Delgado: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Ahmya Boyce: 10.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)

10.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19) Dorian Norris: 5.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions have a -20 scoring differential, falling short by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 71.5 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.8 per outing to rank 324th in college basketball.

