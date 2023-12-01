Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wise County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Brock High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mineral Wells, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Brownwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
