Saturday's contest that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) versus the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) at Teague Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 6:00 PM on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, Abilene Christian 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-5.6)

SFA (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Abilene Christian has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while SFA is 3-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 5-2-0 and the 'Jacks are 3-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game to rank 297th in college basketball and are giving up 73 per outing to rank 221st in college basketball.

The 28.4 rebounds per game Abilene Christian averages rank 333rd in the country, and are 6.5 fewer than the 34.9 its opponents grab per contest.

Abilene Christian knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

The Wildcats record 88.5 points per 100 possessions (277th in college basketball), while giving up 94.6 points per 100 possessions (284th in college basketball).

Abilene Christian has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (155th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (138th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.