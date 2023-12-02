The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score eight more points per game (72.8) than the Ladyjacks allow (64.8).

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Abilene Christian is 4-0.

SFA is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.

The 79 points per game the Ladyjacks score are 15.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (63.2).

SFA has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Abilene Christian has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 79 points.

The Ladyjacks shoot 40.8% from the field, the same percentage the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.3 higher than the Ladyjacks have conceded.

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 11.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Payton Hull: 17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42)

17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42) Aspen Thornton: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Addison Martin: 9.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%

9.6 PTS, 40.4 FG% Emma Troxell: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Abilene Christian Schedule