The Baylor Bears (4-0) meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Information

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Rayj Dennis: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayden Nunn: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ja'Kobe Walter: 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Yves Missi: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK Brides: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 55th 77.0 Points Scored 74.6 109th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 30.1 270th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 18th 9.5 3pt Made 8.4 66th 95th 14.2 Assists 12.6 211th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

