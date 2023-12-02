Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Sky entering Week 14 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

10-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 37-7 vs Montana State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Montana State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: L 37-7 vs Montana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Idaho

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

8-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 63-21 vs Idaho State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UC Davis

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th

50th Last Game: W 31-21 vs Sacramento State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UC Davis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

5. Sacramento State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 42-35 vs North Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Sacramento State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Weber State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

6-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 48-21 vs Cal Poly

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Weber State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: W 49-42 vs Eastern Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Arizona jerseys, shirts, and much more.

8. Portland State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-4

5-6 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 27-23 vs Northern Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Portland State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 49-42 vs Northern Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Washington jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-8 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 63-21 vs Idaho

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 27-23 vs Portland State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Colorado jerseys, shirts, and much more.

12. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 48-21 vs Weber State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cal Poly jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.