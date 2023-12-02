Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Eastland County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Merkel High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 11:40 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.