Houston Christian vs. Rice: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) travel to face the Rice Owls (2-5) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Houston Christian matchup.
Houston Christian vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Houston Christian vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|Houston Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-19.5)
|169.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Rice (-19.5)
|169.5
|-3500
|+1200
Houston Christian vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Houston Christian is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.
- Rice has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Owls' six games have hit the over.
