The Rice Owls (1-2) will play the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Rice Game Information

Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Bonke Maring: 13 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Rice Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rice Rank Rice AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank 56th 76.9 Points Scored 77.6 43rd 334th 76.6 Points Allowed 83.1 361st 134th 32.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.3 74th 40th 15.2 Assists 14.8 56th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 15 350th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.