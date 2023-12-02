Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hunt County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Hunt County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Hunt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boles High School at Bethesda Christian School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
