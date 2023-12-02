Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 2?
Can we count on Joel Hanley scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanley stats and insights
- Hanley is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Hanley has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
