Can we count on Joel Hanley scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

  • Hanley is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Hanley has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

