The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -4.5 235.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has played 12 games this season that have gone over 235.5 combined points scored.

Dallas' contests this season have a 235.7-point average over/under, 0.2 more points than this game's total.

Dallas is 9-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have won in one of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Dallas has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 8 44.4% 119.4 237.5 110.9 228.5 229.6 Mavericks 12 66.7% 118.1 237.5 117.6 228.5 233.3

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Mavericks have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Dallas has been better against the spread on the road (6-4-0) than at home (3-5-0) this season.

The Mavericks score an average of 118.1 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 110.9 the Thunder give up.

Dallas has put together an 8-6 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Mavericks and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 9-9 0-1 12-6 Thunder 14-4 5-0 10-8

Mavericks vs. Thunder Point Insights

Mavericks Thunder 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 119.4 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-1 10-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-2 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-3

