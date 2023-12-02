Best Bets & Odds for the Michigan vs. Iowa Game – Saturday, December 2
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will square off in the Big Ten Championship Game. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Michigan vs. Iowa?
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Michigan 28, Iowa 11
- Michigan has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 11-0.
- The Wolverines have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- Iowa has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Hawkeyes have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 96.2% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Iowa (+21.5)
- Michigan has played 11 games, posting six wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in six chances).
- In 11 games played Iowa has recorded five wins against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (35.5)
- A total of 10 of Michigan's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 35.5 points.
- In the Iowa's 12 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 35.5.
- Michigan averages 37.6 points per game against Iowa's 18, totaling 20.1 points over the game's over/under of 35.5.
Splits Tables
Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|51.5
|45.6
|Implied Total AVG
|36.7
|41
|31.6
|ATS Record
|6-5-0
|2-4-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-4-0
|3-3-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-0
|6-0
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Iowa
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|35.4
|37.3
|33.1
|Implied Total AVG
|22.6
|24.8
|20
|ATS Record
|5-5-1
|2-3-1
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-9-0
|2-4-0
|0-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|5-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|0-0
|2-1
