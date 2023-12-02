Texas High School Football: How to Stream the North Crowley High School vs. Allen High School Game - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an intriguing high school game in Southlake, TX on Saturday, December 2 (starting at 1:00 PM CT), with Allen High School hosting North Crowley High School.
North Crowley vs. Allen High Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Southlake, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Stephenville High School at Anna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellville High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Emerson High School at Colleyville Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
