The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (50%).
  • Rice has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 219th.
  • The Owls put up 16.3 fewer points per game (78.7) than the Huskies give up (95).
  • When Rice scores more than 95 points, it is 2-0.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Rice performed better at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Owls gave up 73.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.5).
  • Rice made 9.2 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 New Mexico L 90-56 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 UC Irvine L 83-68 Dollar Loan Center
11/30/2023 UT Martin W 98-78 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Houston Christian - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word - Tudor Fieldhouse

