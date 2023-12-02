The Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) play the Rice Owls (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Rice Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

  • Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)

  • Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rice Rank Rice AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank
56th 76.9 Points Scored 77.6 43rd
334th 76.6 Points Allowed 83.1 361st
134th 32.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.3 74th
40th 15.2 Assists 14.8 56th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 15.0 350th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.