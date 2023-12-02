Rice vs. Houston Christian December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) play the Rice Owls (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Rice Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Rice vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|56th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|334th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|83.1
|361st
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
