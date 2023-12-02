The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) travel in WAC action against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • In games SFA shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The 'Jacks are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 336th.
  • The 'Jacks put up 5.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats give up (73).
  • SFA has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SFA averaged 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
  • The 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 78.6 on the road.
  • SFA sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1, 42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Drake W 92-68 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Utah State L 79-49 John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tarleton State L 68-66 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
12/5/2023 Louisiana Tech - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

