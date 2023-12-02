How to Watch SFA vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) travel in WAC action against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- In games SFA shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The 'Jacks are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 336th.
- The 'Jacks put up 5.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats give up (73).
- SFA has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.
SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SFA averaged 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- The 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 78.6 on the road.
- SFA sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1, 42.7%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Drake
|W 92-68
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Utah State
|L 79-49
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 68-66
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|12/5/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
