Saturday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) at Teague Center has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with SFA coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, Abilene Christian 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-5.6)

SFA (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Abilene Christian has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SFA, who is 3-3-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and three of the 'Jacks' games have gone over.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks have a +51 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 78.1 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.9 per outing to rank 172nd in college basketball.

SFA records 31.7 rebounds per game (235th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

SFA knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

SFA has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 17.3 per game (362nd in college basketball) while forcing 16.1 (18th in college basketball).

