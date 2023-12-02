Stars vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars (13-5-3) on the road on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network.
Stars vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-160)
|Lightning (+135)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 12-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Dallas has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 21 games this season.
Stars vs Lightning Additional Info
Stars vs. Lightning Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|70 (14th)
|Goals
|82 (2nd)
|60 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|85 (31st)
|13 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (2nd)
|8 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (8th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-2-2 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Dallas hit the over seven times.
- The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.1 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 70 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have conceded the eighth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 60 (2.9 per game).
- The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +10 this season.
