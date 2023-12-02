Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) will look to break a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.
Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tarleton State (-11.5)
|140.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Tarleton State (-11.5)
|140.5
|-950
|+590
Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends
- Tarleton State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Texans' six games have gone over the point total.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Vaqueros games have gone over the point total twice this season.
