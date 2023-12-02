Saturday's contest that pits the Tarleton State Texans (1-4) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Tarleton State. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Texans' last game on Wednesday ended in an 80-67 loss to SFA.

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 64

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

According to the RPI, the Vaqueros have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Tarleton State Leaders

Andjela Bigovic: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 35.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

7.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 35.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Elise Turrubiates: 9.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (3-for-3)

9.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (3-for-3) Teresa Da Silva: 11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Lexi Bull: 5.4 PTS, 70.6 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

5.4 PTS, 70.6 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 8.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans put up 70.6 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per outing (164th in college basketball). They have a +37 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game.

