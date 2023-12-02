Two hot squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoyas, winners of four in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.

In games TCU shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 74th.

The Horned Frogs average 21.7 more points per game (93.0) than the Hoyas give up (71.3).

TCU has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU put up 77.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in road games (72.4).

At home, the Horned Frogs ceded 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).

In home games, TCU sunk 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5.0). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to away from home (28.5%).

