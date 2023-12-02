Two hot squads meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoyas, who have won four in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

TCU is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Horned Frogs sit at 54th.

The Horned Frogs put up 21.7 more points per game (93.0) than the Hoyas give up (71.3).

TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively TCU fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.

Defensively the Horned Frogs were better in home games last year, giving up 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.

TCU drained 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule