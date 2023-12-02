How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) carry a six-game winning streak into a road contest against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), winners of four straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.7% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 74th.
- The Horned Frogs record 21.7 more points per game (93) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).
- TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU averaged 77.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged away from home (72.4).
- At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in away games (76.3).
- TCU sunk 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
