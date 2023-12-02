Saturday's game that pits the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 81-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

According to our computer prediction, Georgetown is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 11.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 155.5 total.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: TCU -11.5

TCU -11.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -650, Georgetown +425

TCU vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 81, Georgetown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Georgetown (+11.5)



Georgetown (+11.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



TCU has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgetown is 2-4-0. A total of three out of the Horned Frogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Hoyas' games have gone over. The teams average 171.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup's total.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 29.7 points per game with a +178 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.0 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 63.3 per outing (34th in college basketball).

TCU records 37.0 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 25.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.5 boards per game.

TCU makes 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 6.5 (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.2.

The Horned Frogs average 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in college basketball), and give up 74.5 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

TCU has won the turnover battle by 5.6 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (232nd in college basketball action) while forcing 18.3 (third in college basketball).

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 78.4 points per game, 111th in college basketball, and giving up 71.3 per outing, 187th in college basketball) and have a +50 scoring differential.

Georgetown wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It pulls down 36.1 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.6.

Georgetown hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (56th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents.

Georgetown has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball), 3.0 more than the 10.4 it forces (297th in college basketball).

