In this year's Sun Belt Championship Game, the Troy Trojans are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Troy has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Trojans have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

