The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) for a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 41.7% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.

This season, UT Arlington has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.7% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Antelopes sit at 90th.

The Mavericks score an average of 77.1 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.2 the Antelopes allow.

UT Arlington is 4-1 when it scores more than 68.2 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 61.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Mavericks gave up 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than away (70.5).

Beyond the arc, UT Arlington sunk fewer treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.2%) than at home (33.4%) too.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule