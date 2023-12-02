The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Texans have allowed to their opponents.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Texans sit at 51st.
  • The Vaqueros' 73.3 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 64 the Texans allow.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 when it scores more than 64 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UT Rio Grande Valley scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (71.3) last season.
  • The Vaqueros conceded 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.2 away.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (33.8%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Hawaii L 76-57 Acrisure Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas State L 75-58 Acrisure Arena
11/29/2023 Grand Canyon L 79-69 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
12/15/2023 Texas A&M-CC - UTRGV Fieldhouse

